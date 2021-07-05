Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 188.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of M stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

