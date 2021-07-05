Amalgamated Bank Sells 354 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRI stock opened at $103.72 on Monday. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

