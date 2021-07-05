Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $870,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 182.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Amarin by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 44.4% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.80 and a beta of 2.23. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

