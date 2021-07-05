Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Nikulski Financial Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 5.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $78.01 on Monday, reaching $3,510.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,176,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,478. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,328.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

