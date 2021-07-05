AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT traded up $13.89 on Monday, reaching $162.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 863. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $162.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $89.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $378.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.