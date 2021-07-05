American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $168.50 on Monday. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $170.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.35.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

