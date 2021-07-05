American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report $24.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. American Superconductor posted sales of $21.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $107.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $107.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $130.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $136.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,370,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 78.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after buying an additional 511,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,655,000 after buying an additional 390,173 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 447.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 438,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 358,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 592.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 222,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 190,688 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMSC stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.37. 184,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,898. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

