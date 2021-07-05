Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 38,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 58,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12.

About Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF)

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

