Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amplify Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s operation principally focused in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. Amplify Energy Corp., formerly known as Midstates Petroleum Company Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:AMPY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.07. 220,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,590. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $154.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 4.11. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.67.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.61). Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 257.95% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amplify Energy will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

