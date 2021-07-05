ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Up 24.5% in June

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNPY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ANA in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of ANA in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get ANA alerts:

Shares of ALNPY stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. ANA has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.51.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.