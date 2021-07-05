Analysts Anticipate Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to announce $3.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $4.00 million. Assembly Biosciences reported sales of $39.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $8.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of ASMB stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,628. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $147.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $3,085,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 381,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

