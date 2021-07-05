Analysts Anticipate Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to report $146.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the highest is $146.60 million. Cloudflare reported sales of $99.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $612.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.18 million to $616.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $811.63 million, with estimates ranging from $771.40 million to $835.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $4,759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,156 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,849.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 978,593 shares of company stock worth $81,904,978. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Cloudflare by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $106.02. 1,455,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,925. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of -252.43 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

