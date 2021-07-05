Analysts Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Analysts expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Intel posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,223,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,346,869. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $229.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.