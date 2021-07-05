Analysts Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $515.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce $515.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $545.00 million and the lowest is $463.36 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $344.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry stock traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, reaching $71.07. 168,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,850. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $74.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

