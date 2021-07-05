Analysts Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Post $0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROIC. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

ROIC stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.54. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,090 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34,227 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

