Analysts Anticipate Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to Announce $1.81 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.91. Seagate Technology reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on STX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.03. 1,294,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,779. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.85. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.