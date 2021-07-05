Analysts Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to Post $0.77 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.75. Waste Connections reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

WCN opened at $119.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $91.20 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.88%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

