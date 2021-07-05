Analysts Expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. AXT posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.69. 192,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,028. AXT has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $452.19 million, a P/E ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $291,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,550 shares of company stock worth $971,068 in the last ninety days. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in AXT by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

