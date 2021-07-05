Analysts Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to Post $0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to report $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $34.94 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

