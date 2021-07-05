Analysts Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to Announce $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.67. Olin reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 315.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

NYSE:OLN opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 1.32. Olin has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $870,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,165.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 35.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after buying an additional 343,716 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 171.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 37.8% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.