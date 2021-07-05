Analysts Expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to announce $56.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.62 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $29.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $271.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $315.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $287.03 million, with estimates ranging from $246.97 million to $364.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,560,000 after purchasing an additional 841,547 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 624,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,404,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,409 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $10.21 on Monday. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.71 million, a P/E ratio of -145.84 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.59.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

