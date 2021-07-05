Analysts Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.66. Sally Beauty reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 663.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE SBH opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

