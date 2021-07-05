Analysts Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Target Price at $8.07

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,593 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 632,079 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 202.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 216,438 shares in the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACB opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%. The business had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

