Analysts Set CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Target Price at $160.44

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.44.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,645,000 after purchasing an additional 101,170 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,826 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,836,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,807,000 after purchasing an additional 128,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,882,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCMP opened at $146.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.01. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

