Analysts Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price at $383.33

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $383.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $4.07 on Wednesday, hitting $474.73. 535,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,568. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.22. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,630. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Illumina by 808.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.