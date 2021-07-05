Analysts Set Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Price Target at €9.25

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.25 ($10.89).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on B4B3 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Metro stock traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during trading on Monday, reaching €11.50 ($13.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. Metro has a 52 week low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 52 week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

