Analyzing Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) and The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) and The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Baozun alerts:

58.0% of Baozun shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Baozun and The Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun 4.54% 8.76% 4.73% The Honest N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Baozun and The Honest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun 0 2 3 0 2.60 The Honest 0 3 6 0 2.67

Baozun presently has a consensus price target of $46.80, suggesting a potential upside of 35.65%. The Honest has a consensus price target of $19.06, suggesting a potential upside of 27.94%. Given Baozun’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Baozun is more favorable than The Honest.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baozun and The Honest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun $1.36 billion 1.98 $65.25 million $1.03 33.50 The Honest $300.52 million 4.48 -$14.47 million N/A N/A

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than The Honest.

Summary

Baozun beats The Honest on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.