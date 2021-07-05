Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 136,260 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Antero Midstream worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 518,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

