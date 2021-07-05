Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Short Interest Update

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Barclays raised their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.79.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $3.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $387.20. 1,504,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,410. The company has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.69. Anthem has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

