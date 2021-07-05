Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON opened at $239.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

