Apexium Financial LP Boosts Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,943,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,679,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 24,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $128.15 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.92.

