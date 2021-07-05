Apexium Financial LP Boosts Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,943,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,679,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 24,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $128.15 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.92.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.