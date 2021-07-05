Apexium Financial LP Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Apexium Financial LP decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 28,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,777,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,640,000 after acquiring an additional 968,981 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,183,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 252,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,355 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $156.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

