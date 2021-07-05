APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,289,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 713,407 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $24,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

