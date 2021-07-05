APG Asset Management N.V. Has $19.46 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145,516 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $19,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,879,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,350,000 after purchasing an additional 385,771 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,114,000 after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

BMO opened at $103.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $51.81 and a 12 month high of $106.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.8782 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

