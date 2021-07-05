APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 36,634 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 36,634 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.20% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $13,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 90,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 129,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 283,413 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE COG opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.