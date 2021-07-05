APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 66,425 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,425 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $938.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $858.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $566.21 and a 1-year high of $939.47. The stock has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.26.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

