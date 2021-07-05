APYSwap Trading 5.8% Lower This Week (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $386,743.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00044814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00135581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00167811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,738.24 or 1.00120163 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,402,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars.

