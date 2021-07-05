Arepacoin Trading Up 34.3% Over Last 7 Days (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a market cap of $120,939.03 and $2.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,167,612 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

