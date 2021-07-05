argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Indus Capital Partners LLC

Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 26.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the quarter. argenx makes up 1.7% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in argenx by 458.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in argenx by 69.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in argenx by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $11.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $316.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,111. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.61. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $212.66 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.