Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,034,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,369 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.84% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $80,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 124,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $16.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.96% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The company had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

