Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 39.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,639,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,051,563 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $81,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after purchasing an additional 656,698 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 120,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 33,788 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $13.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

