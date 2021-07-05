Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 52,718 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 52,718 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.19% of IQVIA worth $71,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Michael B. Yongue boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

IQVIA stock opened at $249.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.60 and a 1-year high of $249.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

