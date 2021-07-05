Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 147,698 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 147,698 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $84,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $956,463,000 after purchasing an additional 318,903 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $217.75 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

