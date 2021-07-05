Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 29,764 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,764 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $91,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $109.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.09.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

