Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 47,642 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,642 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.65% of Elastic worth $64,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total value of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,147 shares of company stock worth $3,217,675 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

NYSE ESTC opened at $146.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.95. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $80.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

