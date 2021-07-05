Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys $10,134,400.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.34 per share, with a total value of $10,134,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dustin A. Moskovitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Asana alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of Asana stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.96 per share, with a total value of $9,433,600.00.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $67.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion and a PE ratio of -45.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.40. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $67.41.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 150.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Asana by 19,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.