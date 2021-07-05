Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Short Interest Update

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 6,900,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $7,312,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,807,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,603,161.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and have sold 91,672 shares worth $4,143,279. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $1,122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $29,550,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $1,178,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

Shares of Asana stock traded up $5.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.16. 3,076,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,794. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.40. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.41.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

