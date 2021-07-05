Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in June

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,700 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 567,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. As at 31 December 2020, Ascendas Reit's investment properties under management stood at S$13.7 billion.

