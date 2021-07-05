ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASGN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ASGN traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.57. 194,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,365. ASGN has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $110.52. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.14.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth $274,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 401.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 153.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

