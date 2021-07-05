ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 7,500 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. ASOS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,097.07 ($79.66).

ASC opened at GBX 5,192 ($67.83) on Friday. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,967.23.

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

